Winter is coming -- the holidays are almost here

Continue community holiday festivities as you join Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be songs, stories, and refreshments. Be sure to bring your camera. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

