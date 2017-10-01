Earp runs wild in Colcord win
Sunday, October 1, 2017
CHOUTEAU, Okla. -- Colcord quaterback Spencer Earp accounted for all six of the Hornets' touchdowns in a 46-9 victory at Chouteau-Mazie on Friday night.
