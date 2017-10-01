Holt, Omondi earn national honors

For the first time in program history, the John Brown University men's soccer team captured a sweep of the NAIA National Player of the Week selections as senior Adam Holt was chosen for the defensive award while junior Kelvin Omondi was tapped for the offensive, the national offices announced on Tuesday (Sept. 26) afternoon.

