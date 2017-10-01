Insired Graney pens book The Marvelous Mud House
n The children’s book is set to release on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Sunday, October 1, 2017
A trip to Africa inspired local author April Graney to write a children's book about the important life lessons a family in Oklahoma and a family in Kenya learned from each other.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.