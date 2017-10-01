Insired Graney pens book The Marvelous Mud House

n The children’s book is set to release on Sunday, Oct. 1.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, October 1, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Pictured are April Graney and her family during a 2013 trip to Kenya, which inspired her to write the book, &#8220;The Marvelous Mud House,&#8221; which is scheduled to be released Sunday, Oct. 1.
Zoom

Photo submitted Pictured are April Graney and her family during a 2013 trip to Kenya, which inspired her to write the book, “The Marvelous Mud House,” which is scheduled to be released Sunday, Oct. 1.

A trip to Africa inspired local author April Graney to write a children's book about the important life lessons a family in Oklahoma and a family in Kenya learned from each other.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.