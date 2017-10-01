JBU volleyball swept at SAGU
Sunday, October 1, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- On the verge of closing out the second set and tying the match at one apiece, a late lead fell apart, capped off by a controversial call, as Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) knocked off the John Brown University volleyball team 3-0 to take command of the Sooner Athletic Conference standings on Friday night inside the Sheaffer Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.