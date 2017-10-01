Lady Goblins prove too much for Lady Panthers
n Siloam Springs bounced back with a win at Clarksville.
Sunday, October 1, 2017
Harrison's volleyball team clicked like a well-oiled machine Tuesday in sweeping the Lady Panthers 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 inside the Panther Activity Center.
