Lady Goblins prove too much for Lady Panthers

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior hitter Reigan Brown hits the ball against Harrison last Tuesday at the Panther Activity Center. Harrison defeated the Lady Panthers 3-0.

Harrison's volleyball team clicked like a well-oiled machine Tuesday in sweeping the Lady Panthers 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 inside the Panther Activity Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.