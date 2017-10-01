Lady Panthers finish second
Finish is highest in school history
Sunday, October 1, 2017
MOUNTAIN HOME -- Led by individual medalist Sydnie Gamble's 1-over-par 145, the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs ran to the Class 6A State Girls golf championship Tuesday, defeating the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers by 21 strokes at Big Creek Golf & Country Club.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.