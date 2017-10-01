Lady Panthers finish second

Neal Denton/Special to Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs girls golf team finished as state runner-up Tuesday at the Class 6A state girls golf tournament at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home. It’s the highest the Lady Panthers have ever finished in a state golf tournament. Pictured, from left, are team members junior Jaelee Snyder, junior Kendall McCormick, junior McKenzie Blanchard, senior Brinkley Beever, freshman Makenna Thomas and junior Kaitlyn Robinson.