Men's soccer breaks tie, defeats SAGU
Sunday, October 1, 2017
WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Despite a difficult playing surface, the John Brown University men's soccer team scored two goals in the second half to erase a 1-1 tie and grab a 3-1 win at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), its fifth-consecutive, on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.