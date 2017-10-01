Men's soccer breaks tie, defeats SAGU

Photo submitted John Brown University junior Ryan Williams turns up field with the ball during Thursday’s 3-1 win at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Despite a difficult playing surface, the John Brown University men's soccer team scored two goals in the second half to erase a 1-1 tie and grab a 3-1 win at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), its fifth-consecutive, on Thursday afternoon at Lions Field.