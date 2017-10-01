Simmons announces $300 million processing facility
Facilty will be located between Gentry and Decatur
Sunday, October 1, 2017
Simmons Prepared Foods announced on Wednesday plans to build a new $300 million chicken processing facility between Decatur and Gentry that will create 1,500 new jobs.
