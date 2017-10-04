JBU men finish 29th at Chile Pepper
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The John Brown University men's cross country team finished 29th at the 29th annual Chile Pepper Festival, led by junior Josh Uzalec, on Saturday morning.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.