October is breast cancer awareness month, and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) invites ladies in the community to gather girlfriends together and stop by the Pink Party between 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26. This special event hosted by the Healthy Community Advisory Council will feature health and beauty pampering, hors d'oeuvres, prizes, tours of the hospital's imaging department and a "mammothon."

