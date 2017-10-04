Nealon's goal breaks tie, women win in Texas
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Freshman Sienna Nealon booted her team-leading third game-winner just more than a minute after Texas Wesleyan tied the match, and the John Brown University women's soccer team rolled to a 5-1 win at Martin Field on Saturday afternoon.
