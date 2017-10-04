Nealon's goal breaks tie, women win in Texas

Photo courtesy of Little Joe Photography John Brown University senior Hannah Poor of Siloam Springs kicks the ball during the Golden Eagles’ victory at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Freshman Sienna Nealon booted her team-leading third game-winner just more than a minute after Texas Wesleyan tied the match, and the John Brown University women's soccer team rolled to a 5-1 win at Martin Field on Saturday afternoon.