Pumpkins, Homegrown Festival, fun and learning for all

We have had some cooler weather last week which puts us in the mood for fall and decorating pumpkins. Ms. Valerie will provide families with the opportunity to decorate pumpkins Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Decoupage is the method that will be used to decorate these pumpkins. Decoupage is a process which allows the decorator to glue colored paper cutouts onto an object in combination with special paint effects and other decorative elements. This activity will be limited to the first 50 people who want to decorate a pumpkin. Come and join us as you create a fun pumpkin to show off in your home.

