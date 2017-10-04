SSRH Auxiliary
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Regional Hospital announced recently elected officers for the 2017-2018 year. Pictured are (front left) Linda Grossardt, secretary; Annis Cripps, president; Barbara Ferguson, president elect; (back left) Kim Kittrell, vice president; Fran Hamilton, treasurer; and Sharon Sly, parliamentarian.
