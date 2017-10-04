The new normal?

Would you give your 4-year-old child the keys to your brand-new car and tell her to drive to the store for some milk? How about letting your toddler fill the lawnmower with gasoline? If you are a sane, reasonable person you would not do such things.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.