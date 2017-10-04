UnitedHealthcare is jeopardizing your access to healthcare
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Recently, our physicians became out of network for all patients with United commercial, individual and Medicare Advantage health plans. Now our hospitals may soon face the same fate -- leaving fewer healthcare options available for our community -- unless an agreement is reached before Nov. 1, 2017.
