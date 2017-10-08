Arkoma rolls over Engineers
Sunday, October 8, 2017
WATTS, Okla. -- Friday night did not go as planned for the Watts Engineers as the Arkoma Mustangs delivered a lopsided decision on the Engineers' home turf. In a game that included two consecutive Arkoma onside kick recoveries, Watts (3-3) was defeated in a mercy-rule finish, 54-6, with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.