Arkoma rolls over Engineers

WATTS, Okla. -- Friday night did not go as planned for the Watts Engineers as the Arkoma Mustangs delivered a lopsided decision on the Engineers' home turf. In a game that included two consecutive Arkoma onside kick recoveries, Watts (3-3) was defeated in a mercy-rule finish, 54-6, with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.