'Family' steps up for Lady Panthers

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Katie Kendrick hits the ball Tuesday against Alma as junior Annabelle Van Asche looks on. Siloam Springs swept Alma and then went on the road and swept Russellville on Thursday.

Siloam Springs lost its starting setter in the first set of Tuesday's volleyball match against Alma, but thanks to a gutsy performance from junior Annabelle Van Asche, the Lady Panthers didn't miss a beat.