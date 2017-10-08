JBU's Abila Lecture welcomes archaeology scholar Daniel Master
Sunday, October 8, 2017
John Brown University welcomes Archaeology scholar Daniel Master to speak on "Ashkelon and the Philistines" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.
