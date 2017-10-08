Junior high girls take second in Greenwood XC meet
Sunday, October 8, 2017
GREENWOOD -- The Siloam Springs junior high girls finished second overall out of eight teams in the 5A-7A division of the Greenwood Invitational on Thursday at Bell Park.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.