Lady Panthers win Greenwood XC Invitational
Sunday, October 8, 2017
GREENWOOD -- Siloam Springs' girls cross country team had nine runners finish in the top 15 spots Thursday at the Greenwood Invitational and the Lady Panthers took first place in the 5A-7A division at Bell Park.
