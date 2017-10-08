Life Chain to end abortion

Photo submitted A group of Siloam Springs citizens participated in silent prayer and public witness against abortion on Sunday afternoon. The event -- called "Life Chain"-- is held each year on the first Sunday in October as a unified, peaceful call to end abortion in the United States. In Siloam Springs, the group gathered from 2 to 3 p.m., along U.S. Highway 412 East.

