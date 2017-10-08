Ninth-graders earn second victory
Sunday, October 8, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up their second win of the season Thursday 24-21 against Springdale George at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.
