Pioneers take down John Brown men's soccer
Sunday, October 8, 2017
In what was billed as one of the most pivotal matchups in Sooner Athletic Conference play this season, the John Brown University men's soccer team found itself in card trouble and took a 4-0 loss to No. 22 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Thursday evening at Alumni Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.