Pioneers take down John Brown men's soccer

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Conner Haney runs down a ball Thursday during the Golden Eagles' match against Wayland Baptist (Texas).

In what was billed as one of the most pivotal matchups in Sooner Athletic Conference play this season, the John Brown University men's soccer team found itself in card trouble and took a 4-0 loss to No. 22 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Thursday evening at Alumni Field.