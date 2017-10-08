Volleyball edges WBU
Sunday, October 8, 2017
The John Brown University volleyball team hit .259 in the final set and received a pair of big-time blocks from junior Bayli Reagan and sophomore Jessica Meyer and the Golden Eagles hung on for a 3-2 win (25-14, 16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11) over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday night inside Bill George Arena.
