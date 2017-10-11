Giving her all

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Allie Bowman, right, goes up for a hit against Huntsville's block of Destinee Harmon, No. 24, and Cori Wylie during a match on Sept. 19 at Panther Activity Center.

Allie Bowman emerged from the trainer's room inside Panther Activity Center with a pack of ice taped to her right shoulder and a smile on her face.