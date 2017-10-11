Golden Eagles sweep past Oklahoma Panhandle State

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore middle hitter Jessica Meyer hammers home a kill Saturday against Oklahoma Panhandle State in JBU's 3-0 win at Bill George Arena.

Sophomore Carly McKinney and Jessica Meyer combined for 23 kills and the John Brown University volleyball team recorded a .346 hitting percentage as the Golden Eagles made quick work of Oklahoma Panhandle State this past Saturday morning, downing the Aggies 3-0 inside Bill George Arena.