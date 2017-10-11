Haar scores twice in JBU victory

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman goalkeeper lines up a kick during Saturday's homecoming match against Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at Alumni Field. The Golden Eagles won 2-1 to extend their home winning streak to 27 straight matches.

Sophomore Katherine Haar netted a goal in each half, and the John Brown University women's soccer team won its 27th straight game at Alumni Field as the Golden Eagles held on to defeat Mid-America Christian (Okla.) by a 2-1 final on Saturday afternoon.