Haar scores twice in JBU victory
n The Golden Eagles women’s soccer team won its 27th straight match at home.
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Sophomore Katherine Haar netted a goal in each half, and the John Brown University women's soccer team won its 27th straight game at Alumni Field as the Golden Eagles held on to defeat Mid-America Christian (Okla.) by a 2-1 final on Saturday afternoon.
