Omondi's heroics lift JBU men to victory
n The junior forward scores both goals, including the game-winner with 13.9 seconds remaining.
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Junior Kelvin Omondi scored a pair of goals over the final 25 minutes of the match, including the game-winner with just 13.9 seconds remaining, and the John Brown University men's soccer squad avoided an upset bid from Mid-America Christian (Okla.) with a 2-1 win this past Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
