Omondi's heroics lift JBU men to victory

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Elias McCloud dribbles the ball through the Mid-America Christian (Okla.) defense during Saturday's homecoming match. John Brown won the match 2-1 on a goal with 13.9 seconds left by Kelvin Omondi.

Junior Kelvin Omondi scored a pair of goals over the final 25 minutes of the match, including the game-winner with just 13.9 seconds remaining, and the John Brown University men's soccer squad avoided an upset bid from Mid-America Christian (Okla.) with a 2-1 win this past Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.