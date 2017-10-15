Beever finishes 10th at Overall Golf Championship
Sunday, October 15, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs senior Brinkley Beever finished 10th out of 21 girls golfers Thursday at the state Overall golf championship at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
