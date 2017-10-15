Directors to consider lifting Medical Marijuana moratorium
Sunday, October 15, 2017
On Tuesday, Siloam Springs' Board of Directors will kick off the second in a series of budget review presentations in a workshop an hour before the regularly scheduled meeting begins. The budget workshop will begin at 5:30, and the board meeting at 6:30.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.