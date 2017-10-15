Golden Eagles pick up road sweep at Science and Arts
Sunday, October 15, 2017
CHICKASHA, Okla. -- John Brown improved to 19-5 overall and 8-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference on Friday with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-8) sweep of Science and Arts (Okla.).
