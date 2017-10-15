JBU men's basketball picked seventh in SAC
Sunday, October 15, 2017
The John Brown University men's basketball team has been predicted to finish seventh among the 12 teams in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2017-18, according to votes cast by the league head coaches on Thursday morning.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.