Lady Panthers clinch state berth

n Siloam Springs defeats Sheridan on Saturday in 6A-West Conference Tournament.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Kirsten Loftis digs a ball last Tuesday on senior night against Greenwood.
Siloam Springs' volleyball season will continue on for at least two more weeks.

