School board approves therapy animal policies
Sunday, October 15, 2017
School board members approved a new district policy regulating the use of therapy animals in Siloam Springs schools at Thursday's meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.