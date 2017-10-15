Tap Into History Oktoberfest event planned for Friday
Sunday, October 15, 2017
The Siloam Springs Museum's second annual Tap Into History, Oktoberfest Pub Crawl promises to be an evening of beer, food, friends and history.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.