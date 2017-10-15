Turnovers doom Hornets against Salina

COLCORD, Okla. -- A strong offensive showing for the Colcord (Okla.) Hornets was nullified by three red-zone turnovers, as the Hornets (3-4) fell to the Salina (Okla.) Wildcats (5-2) at home by a score of 30-14 Friday night.

