Benjamin leads JBU men to first place finish

By JBU Sports Information

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Jacob Benjamin led the JBU men's cross country team to a first place finish in the non-Division I grouping of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Invitational on Saturday at Rebsamen Golf Course. Benjamin was first overall with an 8K time of 27 minutes, 1.9 seconds.
Junior Jacob Benjamin earned his first-career medalist finish and the John Brown men's cross country team won the non-Division I grouping at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Invitational on Saturday morning at the Rebsamen Golf Course.

