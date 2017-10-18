Benjamin leads JBU men to first place finish

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Jacob Benjamin led the JBU men's cross country team to a first place finish in the non-Division I grouping of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Invitational on Saturday at Rebsamen Golf Course. Benjamin was first overall with an 8K time of 27 minutes, 1.9 seconds.

