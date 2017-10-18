Benjamin leads JBU men to first place finish
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Junior Jacob Benjamin earned his first-career medalist finish and the John Brown men's cross country team won the non-Division I grouping at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Invitational on Saturday morning at the Rebsamen Golf Course.
