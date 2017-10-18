Carpenter sets points record in JBU win
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Junior Aspen Carpenter broke out of a scoring funk in a big way, setting a new John Brown University women's soccer team single-match-points record by notching three goals and three assists (9 points), as the Golden Eagles stretched their winning streak at Alumni Field to 28 matches on Saturday afternoon with an 8-0 drubbing of Bacone (Okla.).
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.