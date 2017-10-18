Carpenter sets points record in JBU win

Junior Aspen Carpenter broke out of a scoring funk in a big way, setting a new John Brown University women's soccer team single-match-points record by notching three goals and three assists (9 points), as the Golden Eagles stretched their winning streak at Alumni Field to 28 matches on Saturday afternoon with an 8-0 drubbing of Bacone (Okla.).

