Fall Good Time To Plant Mums
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- Chrysanthemums (mums) are one of the most popular fall perennials for the garden because they have a glorious range of colors, a stunning display, and a long-lasting show, according to Kelly McGowan, horticulture educator, University of Missouri Extension.
