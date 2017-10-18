JBU volleyball sweeps USAO, MACU

The John Brown University volleyball squad improved to 20-5 and 9-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference play last weekend after taking straight-set victories over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Friday evening before sweeping Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.