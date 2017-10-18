JBU volleyball sweeps USAO, MACU
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
The John Brown University volleyball squad improved to 20-5 and 9-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference play last weekend after taking straight-set victories over Science and Arts (Okla.) on Friday evening before sweeping Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday.
