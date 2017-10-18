Larson leads Golden Eagles to second place finish
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- Freshman Sarah Larson finished third in a field of 60 runners, her best finish of the season, as the John Brown University women's cross country team captured second place of eight teams at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Invitational on Saturday morning (Oct. 14) at the Rebsamen Golf Course.
