Museum gets period garden

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Public Museum has partnered with Dawn Denton, owner of Gardens by You and Me, to create a historic garden. Denton presented her garden design at the museum board meeting in September. The installation will be a period garden representing the late 1800's to early 1900's. The plants chosen for the design will be varieties that could have been found in home landscapes during this period. The all season garden will include plants that are drought tolerant and need minimal maintenance. Denton, center standing, is pictured with museum board members.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Public Museum has partnered with Dawn Denton, owner of Gardens by You and Me, to create a historic garden. Denton presented her garden design at the museum board meeting in September. The installation will be a period garden representing the late 1800's to early 1900's. The plants chosen for the design will be varieties that could have been found in home landscapes during this period. The all season garden will include plants that are drought tolerant and need minimal maintenance. Denton, center standing, is pictured with museum board members.