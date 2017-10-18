Rotary continues work to end polio
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
The Siloam Springs Rotary Club members on Oct. 24 will be among millions reaching out on World Polio Day to raise awareness and support to end polio -- a vaccine preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.