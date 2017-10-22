JBU approves new facility for art and engineering students
n New $3.25 million building to provide studio and project space
The John Brown University Board of Trustees approved construction of the Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn to provide studio and project space for art and engineering students. The new building is named after Charles Peer, professor of visual arts, and Dave Andrus, professor of visual arts and department head, who together founded JBU's Visual Arts program in 1990. In the last 27 years, Visual Arts has grown to be the largest JBU program with eight full-time faculty and 219 students.
