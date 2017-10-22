JBU Men's soccer suffer disappointing loss to Cavaliers
Sunday, October 22, 2017
SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Sporting a 16-5 shooting advantage didn't assist the Golden Eagles as the John Brown University men's soccer team took an unusual 2-0 loss at St. Gregory's (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon at Father Victor Roberts Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.