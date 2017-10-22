Lady Panthers sweep Russellville, earn No. 3 seed

n The Class 6A State Tournament starts Tuesday in Greenwood.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, October 22, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Allie Bowman, left, goes up for a hit over Russellville's block on Thursday at the Panther Activity Center.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Allie Bowman, left, goes up for a hit over Russellville's block on Thursday at the Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs' volleyball team now has its road in this week's Class 6A State Tournament.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.