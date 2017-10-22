Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Allie Bowman, left, goes up for a hit over Russellville's block on Thursday at the Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs' volleyball team now has its road in this week's Class 6A State Tournament.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.