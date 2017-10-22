Simmons donates to Ability Tree
Sunday, October 22, 2017
Ability Tree was given a $25,000 gift from Shelley Simmons in memory of Shelley's mother, Maryann McEachern, for her commitment to serving families with disabilities.
