Women's soccer wins at St. Gregory's
Sunday, October 22, 2017
SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Juniors Aspen Carpenter and Jastin Redman each converted penalty kick chances in the first half and the John Brown University women's soccer team won its seventh-straight match as the Golden Eagles defeated St. Gregory's (Okla.) 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Father Victor Roberts Field.
