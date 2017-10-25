City Board approves sale of rodeo grounds
n Memorandum is approved for kayak park site.
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
City board members approved a sale price of $382,695.50 for an 11-acre tract of land where the current rodeo grounds are located during their Oct. 16 meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.